BERGER, LINWOOD, 80, of Yoakum: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, burial following at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
BURCH, JANA, 58, of Victoria: Visitation 12 p.m. with funeral service at 1 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapels, interment following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Grace Memorial Chapels, 361-578-3611.
BURNS, BETTY, 74, of Matagorda: Visitation 1 p.m. with funeral service at 2 p.m. at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, interment at Matagorda Cemetery, Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, 979-245-4613.
ESPARZA, THOMAS, 66, of Gonzales: Rosary 7 p.m. at St. James Catholic Church, Buffington Funeral Home, 830-672-3322.
HAND, GLENN, 89, of Victoria: Funeral service 11 a.m. at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
KING, JYRELDEAN, 76, of Victoria: Visitation 5 – 7 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
MCMILLAN, HOWARD, 91, of Hallettsville: Visitation 10 a.m. with Rosary at 11:30 a.m. and funeral Mass at 12 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, burial at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Kubena Funeral Home, 361-798-3271.
MYERS, CATHERINE, 57, of Victoria: Visitation 12 – 1 p.m. with Rosary at 1 p.m. and funeral Mass at 1:30 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, interment following at Memorial Park Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
PARSON, CLORETTA, 68, of Rosenberg: Walk-in visitation 10 a.m. at Barefield Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-575-6180.
SOWA, MANUEL, 57, of Port Lavaca: Visitation 6 – 7 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
