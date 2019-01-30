BERGER, LINWOOD, 80, of Yoakum: Visitation 5 – 6:30 p.m. with Rosary at 6:30 p.m. at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
FRY, SAMUEL, 44, of Ganado: Visitation 9 a.m. with Rosary at 9:30 a.m. and funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, Ganado Funeral Home, 361-771-2120.
GALINDO, RENE, 84, of Yoakum: Funeral Mass 1 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, burial following at Restland Cemetery, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
GOODE, BEVERLY, 90, of Victoria: Graveside service 11 a.m. at Chamberlain Cemetery, Kingsville, Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
HOFFER, LEO, 90, of Hallettsville: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, entombment at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Kubena Funeral Home, 361-798-3271.
O’NEAL, RONNIE, 78, of Bay City: Funeral service 2 p.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, burial following at Cedarvale Cemetery, Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, 979-245-4613.
