DANESI, JOHNNY, 59, of Brenham: Funeral service 1 p.m. at Eben-Ezer Lutheran Church of Berlin, burial following in Eben-Ezer Luitheran Church Cemetery, Memorial Oaks Chapel, 979-836-4564.
GANDY, EARL, 76, of Victoria: Visitation 11 a.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, graveside service beginning 1:30 p.m. at Flournoy Cemetery in Morales, Texas, Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
ROBINSON, CALVIN, 94, of Refugio: Funeral service 1 p.m. at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, burial following at Refugio Community Cemetery, Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.
RIOS, JUAN, 75, of Seadrift: Visitation 5 - 9 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Angel Lucy's Funeral Chapel, Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.
