HEIBEL, ALICE, 76, of Victoria: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. with Rosary at 6 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
KNIGHT, MARJORIE, 97, of Kenedy: Visitation 1 p.m. with funeral service at 2 p.m. at Eckols Funeral Home, interment following at Kenedy Cemetery, Eckols Funeral Home, 830-583-2533.
MCCOWN, JOHN, 83, of Victoria: Memorial service 4 - 6 p.m. at Victoria Country Club, Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
RAINOSEK, ERVIN, 84, of Yoakum: Visitation 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. with Rosary at 6:30 p.m. at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
RAMIREZ, JAMES, 85, of Port Lavaca: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. with worship service at 7 p.m. at Grace Funeral Chapel of Port Lavaca, 361-552-1705.
RIOS, JUAN, 75, of Seadrift: Visitation 10:15 a.m. with funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church of Seadrift, burial following at Seadrift Cemetery, Angel Lucy's Funeral Chapel, Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.
ROJAS, TERESITA, 81, of Port Lavaca: Visitation 5 - 9 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Angel Lucy's Funeral Chapel of Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.
