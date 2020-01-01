CAMFIELD, SARAH, 44, of Brazoria: Visitation 5-7 p.m. with Rosary recited 6 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
ESCALONA, JOHN, 58, of Victoria: Memorial visitation 5 – 7 p.m. with Rosary at 6 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
GRIFFIN, DR. BYRON, 92, of Victoria: Visitation 6-8 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
HARRIS, MARY, 83, of Port Lavaca: Visitation 9 a.m. with Rosary at 9:30 a.m. and funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, burial following at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery, Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
HENSLEY, JERRY, 63, of Victoria: Visitation 1 - 3 p.m. with funeral service at 3 p.m. at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, burial following at Fordtran Cemetery, Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
MACIAS, MARGARITA, 51, of Victoria: Visitation 10 a.m. with Rosary at 11 a.m. at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, visitation 1 p.m. with funeral Mass at 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral, Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
NEWSOM, SYLVESTER, 79, of Victoria: Funeral service 11 a.m. at St. Peter's Baptist Church, interment following at Memorial Park Cemetery, Barefield Funeral Home, 361-575-6180.
PEKAR, WILLIAM, 98, of Gonzales: Visitation 5-7 p.m. with Rosary recited 7 p.m. at Seydler-Hill Funeral Home, 830-672-3232.
ZUBER, EDWARD, 83, of Cuero: Visitation 5-7 p.m. with Rosary recited 6:30 p.m. at Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
