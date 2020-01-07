CRUZ, JOSE, 86, of Port Lavaca: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
DANESI, JOHNNY, 59, of Brenham: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. at Memorial Oaks Chapel, 979-836-4564.
FOXELL, WILLIAM, 85, of Yoakum: Visitation 10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, graveside service at 2 p.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
GANDY, EARL, 76, of Victoria: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
KOLB, ELIZABETH, 74, of Edna: Rosary recited 9:30 a.m. with funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, interment following at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Inez, Slavik Funeral Home, 361-782-2152.
KUBENKA, BRUNO, 83, of Edna: Funeral service 2 p.m. at Oaklawn Funeral Home, burial following at Memory Gardens of Edna Cemetery, Oaklawn Funeral Home, 361-782-2221.
LEDWIG, MILTON, 77, of Yorktown: Funeral service 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Goliad, Massey Funeral Home, 361-564-2900.
MAXEY, ALTHA, 76, of Victoria: Funeral service 10 a.m. at First English Lutheran Church, burial following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
MCCUTCHAN, BETTY, 71, of Victoria: Memorial service 4 p.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church of Inez, Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
NARVAEZ, ROSA, 55, of Thomaston: Visitation 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. with prayer service at 3 p.m., burial following at Thomaston Cemetery, Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-2777.
ROBINSON, CALVIN, 94, of Refugio: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.