CRUZ, JOSE, 86, of Port Lavaca: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
HILTON, BRENNON, 22, of Victoria: Viewing 11 a.m. with Memorial Service beginning 1 p.m. at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
KUBENKA, BRUNO, 83, of Edna: Visitation 5-7 p.m. at Oaklawn Funeral Home, 361-782-2221.
LEDWIG, MILTON, 77, of Yorktown: Visitation 5-7 p.m. at Massey Funeral Home, 361-564-2900.
POOLE, DORIS, 84, of Houston: Visitation 10 a.m. with funeral service beginning 11 a.m. at Niday Funeral Home, interment following at Cedar Lawn Haven of Rest Cemetery in West Columbia, Niday Funeral Home, 281-464-7200.
SKLAR, MARGARET, 97, of Edna: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Oaklawn Funeral Home, interment following at Memory Gardens Cemetery of Edna, Oaklawn Funeral Home, 361-782-2221.
TREVINO, MANUEL, 53, of Austin: Funeral Mass 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, burial following at Memorial Park Cemetery, Victoria, Grace Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-4341.
VILLARREAL, ANITA, 83, of Port O'Connor: Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, burial following at Port O'Connor Cemetery, Grace Funeral Chapel, Port Lavaca, 361-552-1705.
