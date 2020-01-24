BARNETT, GARY, 60, of Cuero: Funeral service 11 a.m. at L.E. Meador Encampment Grounds, burial following at Hillside Cemetery, Grace Memorial Chapel, Victoria, 361-578-3611.
BELL, IRVING, 70, of Victoria: Memorial service 1 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
BOYD, EUNICE, 85, of Victoria: Funeral service 11 a.m. at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, burial following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
GARZA, ELIDA, 82, of Port Lavaca: Funeral service 10:30 a.m. at Central Baptist Church of Port Lavaca, Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
HOFFER, RAYMOND, 70, of Victoria: Celebration of Life 9:30 a.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
JURENA, LEON, 81, of Yoakum: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Koerth, burial at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
KNOX, MICHAEL, 60, of Yorktown: Visitation 12 p.m. with funeral service at 1 p.m. at Finch Funeral Chapel, interment following at Weesatche Cemetery, Finch Funeral Chapel, 361-564-2277.
SMITH, LUCILLE, 93, of Victoria: Graveside service 10 a.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
STRANE, BRUCE, 92, of Edna: Celebration of Life 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church of Edna, Oaklawn Funeral Home, 361-782-2221.
VILLARREAL, AMBER, 36, of Port Lavaca: Funeral Mass 12 p.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, burial following at Olivia Cemetery, Grace Funeral Chapel, 361-552-1705.
