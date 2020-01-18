BEATY, ALICE, 73, of Dallas: Graveside service 11 a.m. at Port Lavaca Cemetery, Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, Port Lavaca, 361-552-2988.
BERKMAN, CLARA, 94, of Victoria: Scattering of Ashes 12 p.m. at Resurrection Cemetery, Celebration of Life 1 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
BRIDGES, JUDITH, 73, of Ganado: Visitation 9 a.m. with funeral service at 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, interment 4 p.m. at Blumberg Cemetery, McQueeney, Ganado Funeral Home, 361-771-2120.
DEVOS, MARK, 53, of Victoria: Memorial service 2 p.m. at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
DIXON, MARGARET, 82, of Cuero: Visitation 10 a.m. with Rosary at 10:30 a.m. and funeral service at 11 a.m. at St. Michael's Catholic Church, interment following at Hillside Cemetery, Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
KUCERA, LEO, 83, of Victoria: Funeral service 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Inez, Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Services, 361-578-4646.
KUNKEL, CLIFFORD, 84, of Victoria: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Fitsy United Methodist Church, graveside service 1 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Poth, Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
MCGREW, CLARENCE, 72, of Edna: Funeral service 11 a.m. at Palestine Baptist Church, Victoria, burila following at Mt. Olive Cemetery, Cook-Butler Funeral Home, 361-782-3821.
