BOYD, EUNICE, 85, of Victoria: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
GARZA, ELIDA, 82, of Port Lavaca: Visitation 6 - 9 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
JURENA, LEON, 81, of Yoakum: Rosary 7 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Koerth, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
KARM, JOHNNY, 78, of Victoria: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Grace Funeral Home, burial following at Clinton Cemetery, Cuero, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
RANDALL, TESSIE, 89, of Port Lavaca: Visitation 9 a.m. with funeral service at 10 a.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, graveside service following at Seadrift Cemetery, Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
STRANE, BRUCE, 92, of Edna: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. at Oaklawn Funeral Home, 361-782-2221.
VILLARREAL, AMBER, 36, of Port Lavaca: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Grace Funeral Chapel, 361-552-1705.
ZWAHR, NELDA, 84, of Port Lavaca: Visitation 9 a.m. with funeral service at 10 a.m. at Bayside Community Church, Olivia, interment following at Olivia Cemetery, Grace Funeral Chapel, 361-552-1705.
