BARTON, EUGENE, 85, of Yoakum: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, entombment following at St. Joseph Catholic Mausoleum, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
NARANJO, JOHNNY SR., 67, of Yorktown: Visitation 9-11 a.m. with Rosary recited 11 a.m. at Massey Funeral Home, interment following at Yorktown Community Cemetery, Massey Funeral Home, 361-564-2900.
RODE, MARGE, 92, of Victoria: Visitation 5-7 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
WARZECHA, JOYCE, 80, of Inez: Visitation 5-7 p.m. with Rosary recited 7 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.