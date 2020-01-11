GLEINSER, GLORIA, 87, of Victoria: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, interment following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
HEINRICH, EDWARD, 81, of Austin: Visitation 12 - 2 p.m. with funeral service at 2 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, burial at Memorial Park Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-4341.
HUTSON, MOZELLE, 96, of Littlefield: Receiving 1 p.m. at Hammons Funeral Home, graveside service 2 p.m. at Littlefield Memorial Park, Hammons Funeral Home, Plainview, 806-385-5121.
KORTZ, IMOGENE, 75, of Cuero: Funeral service 2 p.m. at Freund Funeral Home, interment following at Hillside Cemetery, Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
MIGURA, CONSTANCE, 95, of Yorktown: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Massey Funeral Home, 361-564-2900.
PEREZ, EUGENIO, 80, of Houston: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-4341.
RENDON, MICHAEL, 30, of Victoria: Funeral service 11 a.m. at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
RODRIGUEZ, MOLLY, 56, of Victoria: Funeral service 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
SEPULVEDA, PEDRO, 95, of Victoria: Celebration of Life 10 a.m. at Faith Family Church, burial following at Memorial Park Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
WASHINGTON, FREDERICK, 56, of Victoria: Celebration of Life 11 a.m. at New Loyalty Baptist Church of Houston, Clay & Clay Funeral Home, Houston, 713-227-0714.
