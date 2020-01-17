BALADEZ, LUPE, 71, of Bloomington: Funeral service 11 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church of Bloomington, interment following at San Jose Cemetery, Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-2777.
GONZALEZ, SOPHIE, 84, of Houston: Funeral service 11:30 a.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, interment following at Forest Park Lawndale, Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home, 713-928-5141.
GRIFFIN, REMI, 23 months, of George West: Memorial service 10 a.m. at Grace Funeral Home, interment following at Resurrection Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-4341.
KUNKEL, CLIFFORD, 84, of Victoria: Visitation 5 - 6:30 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
MCGREW, CLARENCE, 72, of Edna: Visitation 5 - 8 p.m. at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home of Victoria, Cook-Butler Funeral Home, 361-782-3821.
NAVARRO, THOMAS, 86, of Palacios: Visitation 9 a.m. with funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, burial following at Palacios Cemetery, Angel Lucy's Funeral Home of Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.
PEREZ, MARIA, 72, of George West: Graveside service 3 p.m. at George West Cemetery, Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-2777.
TURNER, FREDIE, 78, of Cuero: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Finch Funeral Chapel, interment following at Runge Cemetery, Finch Funeral Chapel, Yorktown, 361-564-2277.
