Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy skies late. High 84F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.