CHAPA, GABRIEL, 73, of Victoria: Visitation 9 a.m. with memorial service at 11 a.m. at Grace Funeral Home, inurnment following at Resurrection Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
FLOYD, ALICE, 65, of Port Lavaca: Celebration of Life 1:00 p.m.at Grace Funeral Chapel, 361-552-1705.
GRAHMANN, THOMAS, 85, of Hallettsville: Visitation 6 - 7 p.m. at Kubena Funeral Home, Rosary 8 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Kubena Funeral Home, 361-798-3271.
LORFING, DOROTHY, 88, of Hallettsville: Memorial Service 10 a.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church of Hallettsville, Kubena Funeral Home, 361-798-3271.
LUCIO, CELEDINA, 76, of Victoria: Visitation 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, interment following at Tivoli Cemetery, Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
MORKOVSKY, NINA, 85, of Rockport: Funeral Mass 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Rockport, Charlie Marshall Funeral Home, 361-758-3221.
VILLARREAL, MICHELLE, 47, of Tivoli: Memorial service 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Parkway Baptist Church, Victoria, Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-575-3212.
