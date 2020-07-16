BOEHM BOCK, CORRIAN, 82, of Ganado: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. with burial at the Assumption Catholic Church, Ganado Funeral Home, 361-771-2120.
GONZALES JR, JOSE, 54, of Victoria: Visitation 8:15 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church with a Funeral Mass at 9 a.m. Burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
GUTIERREZ, JESUSA, 82, of Victoria: Graveside Service 1 p.m. at Resurrection Cemetery, Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
HELMS, YZ, 95, of Seadrift: Graveside Service 10 a.m. at Seadrift Cemetery, Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
RAB, PAULINE, 84, of Victoria: Mass of Christian burial 10 a.m. at The Cathederal of Our Lady of Victory, interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.