BAILEY, ELSIE, 94, of Victoria: Graveside Service 1 p.m. at St. John’s United Methodist Cemetery of Georgetown, Cook-Walden Davis Funeral Home, 512-863-2564.
HENRY, ELLOUISE, 94, of Seguin: Graveside Service 10 a.m. at Nixon Cemetery, Finch Funeral Chapel, 830-582-1521.
HERNANDEZ, LUPE, 83, of Victoria: Rosary 12:15 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, Funeral Mass 1 p.m. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
MEDELLIN, JULIAN, 99, of Victoria: Rosary 8:15 a.m. with a Funeral Mass 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, Burial to follow at Memory Gardens, Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
MEDRANO, MARGIE, 59, of Victoria: Memorial Visitation 6-8 p.m. Rosary 7 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
PHILLIPS, KIERRA, 17, of Port Lavaca: Visitation 4 - 7 p.m. at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
