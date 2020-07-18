BENTLEY, ELNORA, 92, of Victoria: Visitation 10 a.m. Services 11 a.m. at First English Lutheran Church, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-513-4546.
CABRERA, MARIA, 65, of Victoria: Rosary 8:15 a.m. Funeral Mass 9 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
JACKSON, CARLENE, 49, of Cuero: Funeral Service 11 a.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel of Victoria, 361-578-3611.
PHILLIPS, KIERRA, 17, of Port Lavaca: Viewing 9 – 11 a.m. Service 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Port Lavaca, Internment will immediately follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery, Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-2777.
RYON, GAIL, 60, of Victoria: Celebration of Life 2 p.m. at John Wesley United Methodist Church, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
URBAN, MARY LOU, 87, of Victoria: Graveside service 10 a.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.