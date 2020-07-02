CARRERA, DIANA, 55, of Victoria: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
FORD, CLAIRE, 87, of Victoria: Funeral service 10:30 a.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, interment following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
GONZALES, JESUS, 74, of Cuero: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, interment following at San Pedro Cemetery, Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
HANSELKA, DOROTHY, 98, of Victoria: Visitation 1 p.m. with funeral service at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, interment following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
MCGUILL, JOSEPH, 90, of Refugio: Visitation 1 - 6:30 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home, Rosary 7 p.m. at Mount Calvary Cemetery Cross, Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.
PADIERNA, JUAN, 69, of Victoria: Visitation 2 - 7 p.m. with Rosary at 6 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
PENA, FLORA, 81, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.