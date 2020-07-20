ALTUNA, LORETTA, 60, of Victoria: Funeral Service 6 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
CANTU, SANTIAGO, 92, of Victoria: Funeral Service 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, Burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
GONZALES, LYDIA, 67, of La Ward: Visitation 5 – 6:30 p.m. Rosary 6:30 p.m. at the Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel, Edna, 361-782-2221.
HERNANDEZ, GEORGIA, 88, of San Antonio: Visitation 4 - 9 p.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home, 210-431-9820.
HOLDER, ANITA, 66, of Tivoli: Visitation 9 a.m. Prayer service 10 a.m. at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria. Burial to follow at Tivoli Cemetery, Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-575-3212.
ROZNOVSKY, ELLA, 86, of Yoakum: Graveside Service 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
SMITH, LYDIA, 102, of Richmond: Visitation 1 p.m. Service 2 p.m. at Creekside Christian Fellowship, Needville, Burial to follow at the Fresno Cemetery, Fresno, Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 281-341-8800.
TRISKA, MARY, 95, of El Campo: 4 -7 p.m. at Triska Funeral Home, 979-543-3681.
YARBROUGH, MCKENNA, 29, of Victoria: Visitation 9 - 10 a.m. at Grace Funeral Home, graveside service 11 a.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Edna, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
