ADAMITIS, FLORENCE, 96, of El Campo: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. at Triska Funeral Home, 979-543-3681.
ALKEK, JERRY, 62, of Victoria: Celebration of Life 2 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
CARRERA, CAMELIA, 88, of Port Lavaca: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
FARRIS, HAROLD, 90, of Victoria: Funeral service 12:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, burial following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
HALL, CORA, 101, of Victoria: Visitation 9 a.m. with funeral service at 10 a.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, burial following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
OEHLKE, VERNELL, 84, of Kenedy: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. at Eckols Funeral Home, 830-583-2533.
PAWLIK, SHERRY, 58, of Telferner: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, Victoria, 361-578-3611.
VILLARREAL, DORA, 86, of Port Lavaca: Funeral service 9 a.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, interment 1:30 p.m. at Villarreal Family Cemetery, Rachal, Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
