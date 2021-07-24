BITTERLY, LOUIS, 93, of Victoria: Visitation 4 - 6 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
DAVENPORT, MAXINE, 97, of Victoria: Viewing 11 a.m. with funeral service at 12 p.m. at St. Peter’s Baptist Church, interment at Memorial Park Cemetery, Barefield Funeral Home, 361-575-6180.
HAMILTON, SUSAN, 71, of Houston: Memorial service 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church of Edna, Oaklawn Funeral Home, Edna, 361-782-2221.
HERNANDEZ, BARTOLO, 90, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
O'SULLIVAN, MAVIS, 84, of Victoria: Memorial service 1 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
WILLIAMS, WANDA, 82, of Victoria: Memorial service 1 p.m. at Blyth Road Church of Christ, Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Services, Inc., 361-578-4646.
