BITTERLY, LOUIS, 93, of Victoria: Rosary 1:30 p.m. with funeral Mass at 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral, entombment following at Resurrection Cemetery, Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
KNIPPA, MARY, 78, of Yoakum: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, entombment at St. Joseph Catholic Mausoleum, Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656
PENA, YOLANDA, 69, of Cuero: Graveside service 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
RODRIGEZ, PETRA, 93, of Refugio: Rosary 7 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334
SNELL, DAVID, 76, of Victoria: Visitation 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. with chapel service at 11 a.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, interment following at Memorial Park Cemetery, Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
STANGE, BERNICE, 91, of Victoria: Visitation 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
WILSON, KENNETH, of Shiner: Visitation 4 p.m. with Rosary at 6:30 p.m. at Thiele Cooper Chapel, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.
VOLKMER, KENNETH, 86, of Victoria: Visitation 5 - 7 pm with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.