ESCOBAR, JUANA, 86, of Victoria: Rosary 12:15 p.m. with funeral Mass at 1 p.m at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, burial following at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
RODRIGEZ, PETRA, 93 of Refugio: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, burial at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.
SITKA, GREGORY, 55, of Yoakum: Visitation 5 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
STANGE, BERNICE, 91, of Victoria: Funeral service 11 a.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
WILSON, KENNETH, 58, of Shiner: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, burial at Shiner Catholic Cemetery, Thiele Cooper Chapel, Yoakum, 361-293-5656
VOLKMER, KENNETH, 86, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 10 am at Holy Family Catholic Church, entombment following at Resurrection Mausoleum, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
