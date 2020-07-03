GRIFFITH, SYLVAN, 97, of Victoria: Graveside service 2 p.m. at Resurrection Cemetery, Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
MCGUILL, JOSEPH, 90, of Refugio: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church, Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.
PADIERNA, JUAN, 69, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
VAUGHAN, BETTY, 93, of Victoria: Recieving 9 - 10 a.m. with funeral service at 10 a.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, burial at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
WARZECHA, BEVERLY, 83, of Flower Mound: Visitation 9 a.m. with Rosary at 9:30 a.m. and funeral service at 10 a.m. at St. Michael's Catholic Church, interment following at Hillside Cemetery, Freund Funeral Home, Cuero, 361-275-2343.
