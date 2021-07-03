BENITEZ, DAVID, 69, of Victoria: Funeral service 1 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, interment following at Resurrection Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
GRUBBS, ELIZABETH, 73, of Port Lavaca: Funeral service 1 p.m. at Church of Christ, burial following at Greenlawn Gardens, Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
JUREK, CARLA, 79, of Port Lavaca: Memorial visitation 10 - 11 a.m. with Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. at Grace Funerral Chapel, 361-552-1705.
NITSCHMANN, EDMUND, 83, of Victoria: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
OLDMIXON, MARY, 91, of Goliad: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.
SCULL, HOWELL, 70, of Victoria: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
STOCKBAUER, HUNTER, 24, of Austin: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, Victoria, 361-573-4546.
