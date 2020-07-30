ARREDONDO, PABLO, 94, of Goliad: Visitation 1 - 4 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.
BECK, JESSE, 39, of Victoria: Funeral service 7 p.m. at Sportsman Church, Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
CLARK, JOE, 77, of Victoria: Graveside service 9:15 a.m. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
DWORSKY, ELIZABETH, 98, of Victoria: Visitation 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, graveside service 1 p.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery, Sweet Home, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.
GETZ, LIONEL, 84, of Paris: Receiving 10 a.m. with funeral service at 11 a.m. at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, interment following at Evergreen Cemetery, Bright-Holland Funeral Home, 903-784-6623.
GILLESPIE, REBECCA, 52, of Woodsboro: Visitation 4 - 8 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home, Refugio, 361-526-4334.
GONZALES, MELODY, 45, of Victoria: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Faith Family Church, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
HOLSWORTH, THOMAS, 87, of Palacios: Graveside service 10 a.m. at Hawley Cemetery, Palacios Funeral Home, 361-972-2012.
LOESCH, RALPH, 87, of Victoria: Visitation 3 - 6 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
LOPEZ, ISABEL, 81, of Placedo: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. with Rosary at 6 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-4341.
MOORE, LOIS, 86, of Refugio: Graveside service 2 p.m. at LaRosa Cemetery, Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.
ZANDONATTI, JOSEPH, 79, of Victoria: Visitation 1 p.m. with Rosary at 2 p.m. and funeral service at 2:30 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, interment following at Resurrection Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
