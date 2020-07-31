BENAVIDES, JOE, 82, of Edna: Rosary 7 p.m. at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-575-3212.
CLARKSON, EDITH, 78, of Refugio: Rosary 7 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.
CUTHBERTSON, ROBERT, 72, of Simonton: Memorial Service 3 p.m. at Simonton Community Church, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
DUCKETT, CORWINE, 63, of Cuero: Visitation 9 a.m. with funeral service at 10 a.m. at Freund Funeral Home, interment at Hillside Cemetery, Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
FOSSATI, MELVERA, 96, of Victoria: Rosary 1:30 p.m. with funeral Mass at 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
GILLESPIE, REBECCA, 52, of Woodsboro: Funeral service 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Woodsboro, burial following at LaRosa Cemetery, Moore Funeral Home, Refugio, 361-526-4334.
GOHMERT, JEAN, 93, of Victoria: Graveside service 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Yorktown, Finch Funeral Chapel, Nixon, 830-582-1521.
GONZALEZ, CECILIA, 87, of Point Comfort: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, Port Lavaca, 361-552-2988.
HARDIN, JAMES, 59, of Victoria: Receiving 3 - 6 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
KALINOWSKI, SUSAN, 66, of Victoria: Viewing 3 - 6 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
LOESCH, RALPH, 87, of Victoria: Graveside service 2 p.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
LOPEZ, ISABEL, 81, of Placedo: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Bloomington, interment following at Guadalupe Cemetery, Mission Valley, Grace Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-4341.
MENDOZA, FELIX, 68, of Victoria: Visitation 9 a.m. with Rosary at 10 a.m. at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, visitation 12:15 p.m. with funeral Mass at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
MENDOZA, LAZARO, 85, of Victoria: Visitation 5 - 9 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.