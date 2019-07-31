HEBAL-GONZALEZ, ANN, PHD., 85, of Sugar Land: Visitation 11 a.m. with Celebration of Life at 12 p.m. at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, burial following at Resurrection Mausoleum, Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-293-5656.
NICKLE, MAGDALENE, 91, of Yoakum: Visitation 5 – 7 p.m. at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
REAGAN, DAVID, 88, of Victoria: Visitation 6 – 8 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
STANGE, DEBBIE, 56, of Victoria: Visitation 2 p.m. at Christ the Victor Lutheran Church, burial following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
SULLIVAN, MARY, 88, of Bay City: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church of Selma, burial following at Holy Cross Cemetery, San Antonio, Taylor Brothers Funeral Home, 979-245-4613.
