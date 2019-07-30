STANGE, DEBBIE, 56, of Victoria: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
SULLIVAN, MARY, 88, of Bay City: Rosary recited 9:30 a.m. with funeral Mass beginning 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Taylor Brothers Funeral Home, 979-245-4613.
PAYNE, BLAKE, 29, of Little Rock, Ark.: Funeral Mass 2 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, Victoria, Rosewood Funeral Chapels, Victoria, 361-573-4546.
ROENSCH, ERNEST, 86, of Victoria: Visitation 10 – 10:30 a.m. with funeral service at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Funeral Home, interment following at Sunset Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.