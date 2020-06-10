GARCIA, DIANA, 58, of Victoria: Visitation 5 - 9 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
GAYLE, SAM, 84, of Edna: Visitation 9 a.m. with funeral service at 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, burial following at Memory Gardens Cemetery of Edna, Colonial Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-578-3535.
MUELLER, NATHAN, 79, of Yorktown: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. at Massey Funeral Home, 361-564-2900.
RUIZ, MARIA, 66, of Cuero: Funeral service 10 a.m. at St. Michael's Catholic Church, interment following at Hillside Cemetery, Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
SEGURA, CARLOTA, 100, of Goliad: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, burial following at Flores Cemetery, LaBahia, Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.
STAGNER, DEAN, 80, of Victoria: Visitation 12 - 1:30 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, funeral service 2 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
TREVILION, DOROTHY, 82, of Yorktown: Visitation 10 a.m. with funeral service at 11 a.m. at Massey Funeral Home, 361-564-2900.
