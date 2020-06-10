GARCIA, DIANA, 58, of Victoria: Visitation 5 - 9 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.

GAYLE, SAM, 84, of Edna: Visitation 9 a.m. with funeral service at 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, burial following at Memory Gardens Cemetery of Edna, Colonial Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-578-3535.

MUELLER, NATHAN, 79, of Yorktown: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. at Massey Funeral Home, 361-564-2900.

RUIZ, MARIA, 66, of Cuero: Funeral service 10 a.m. at St. Michael's Catholic Church, interment following at Hillside Cemetery, Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.

SEGURA, CARLOTA, 100, of Goliad: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, burial following at Flores Cemetery, LaBahia, Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.

STAGNER, DEAN, 80, of Victoria: Visitation 12 - 1:30 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, funeral service 2 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.

TREVILION, DOROTHY, 82, of Yorktown: Visitation 10 a.m. with funeral service at 11 a.m. at Massey Funeral Home, 361-564-2900.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries