BENAVIDES, MARIA, 70, of Victoria: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.

GARCIA, DIANA, 58, of Victoria: Visitation 8:15 a.m. with funeral Mass at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, burial following at Memorial Park Cemetery, Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.

JANAK, JULIA, 96, of Yorktown: Visitation 9 a.m. with Rosary at 9:30 a.m. and funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church, burial following at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Finch Funeral Chapel of Yorktown, 361-564-2277.

MUELLER, NATHAN, 79, of Yorktown: Funeral service 10 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, interment following at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Massey Funeral Home, 361-564-2900.

PEREZ, MARIA, 75, of Conroe: Visitation 5 - 9 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-575-3212.

PORCHE, WANDA, 84, of Edna: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. at Oaklawn Funeral Home, 361-782-2221.

