BENAVIDES, MARIA, 70, of Victoria: Funeral service 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, burial following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
CLARK, GERALD, 93, of Yoakum: Visitation 9 a.m. with funeral service at 10 a.m. at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, burial following at County Line Cemetery, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
DELGADO, MARIA, 66, of Victoria: Visitation 12 p.m. with Rosary at 1 p.m. and funeral service at 1:30 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, interment following at Resurrection Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
GONZALES, JOSE, 86, of Victoria: Visitation 9 - 10:30 a.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
MILLIET, MABLE, 98, of Groves: Visitation 4 - 7 p.m. with Rosary at 6 p.m. at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home, 409-962-8336.
MONTALVO, MARY, 77, of Woodsboro: Rosary 7 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home, Refugio, 361-526-4334.
PEREZ, MARIA, 75, of Conroe: Visitation 8:15 a.m. wtih funeral Mass at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, Victoria, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum, Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-575-3212.
PORCHE, WANDA, 84, of Edna: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Oaklawn Funeral Home, burial following at Memory Gardens Cemetery of Edna, Oaklawn Funeral Home, 361-782-2221.
UTLEY, CLARA, 95, of Weesatche: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. with Rosary at 6:30 p.m. at Freund Funeral Home, Cuero, 361-275-2343.
WARD, LARRY, 72, of Yoakum: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.