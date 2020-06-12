BENAVIDES, MARIA, 70, of Victoria: Funeral service 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, burial following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.

CLARK, GERALD, 93, of Yoakum: Visitation 9 a.m. with funeral service at 10 a.m. at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, burial following at County Line Cemetery, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.

DELGADO, MARIA, 66, of Victoria: Visitation 12 p.m. with Rosary at 1 p.m. and funeral service at 1:30 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, interment following at Resurrection Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.

GONZALES, JOSE, 86, of Victoria: Visitation 9 - 10:30 a.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.

MILLIET, MABLE, 98, of Groves: Visitation 4 - 7 p.m. with Rosary at 6 p.m. at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home, 409-962-8336.

MONTALVO, MARY, 77, of Woodsboro: Rosary 7 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home, Refugio, 361-526-4334.

PEREZ, MARIA, 75, of Conroe: Visitation 8:15 a.m. wtih funeral Mass at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, Victoria, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum, Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-575-3212.

PORCHE, WANDA, 84, of Edna: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Oaklawn Funeral Home, burial following at Memory Gardens Cemetery of Edna, Oaklawn Funeral Home, 361-782-2221.

UTLEY, CLARA, 95, of Weesatche: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. with Rosary at 6:30 p.m. at Freund Funeral Home, Cuero, 361-275-2343.

WARD, LARRY, 72, of Yoakum: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.

