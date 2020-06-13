BECKER, WILFRED, 82, of Inez: Memorial graveside service 10 a.m. at Angel's Rest Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, Victoria, 361-573-4546.
MILLIET, MABLE, 98, of Groves: Graveside service 10 a.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Park, All Saints Mausoleum, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home, 409-962-8336.
MONTALVO, MARY, 77, of Woodsboro: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at St. Therese Catholic Church, burial following at St. Bernard Cemetery, Moore Funeral Home, Refugio, 361-526-4334.
SUMBERA, MARY, 70, of Bryan: Visitation 10:30 a.m. with Rosary at 11:30 a.m. and funeral Mass at 12 p.m. at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral, Victoria, Hillier Funeral Home, 979-822-1571.
TREVILION, DOROTHY, 82, of Yorktown: Graveside service 11 a.m. at Wintergreen Cemetery, Port Gibson, Miss., Massey Funeral Home, 361-564-2900.
UTLEY, CLARA, 95, of Weesatche: Funeral service 11 a.m. at St. Michael's Catholic Church, interment following at Hillside Cemetery, Freund Funeral Home, Cuero, 361-275-2343.
WARD, LARRY, 72, of Yoakum: Funeral service 2 p.m. at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, burial at Yoakum Restland Cemetery, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
