BECK, RICHARD, 73, of Refugio: Graveside service 11 a.m. at St. Bernard Cemetery, Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.
GRUETZMACHER, ALTON, 99, of Weesatche: Visitation 9 a.m. with funeral service at 10 a.m. at Massey Funeral Home, interment following at Weesatche Cemetery, Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, 361-564-2900.
HOLST, MARGIE, 89, of Palacios: Visitation 1 p.m. with funeral service at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Palacios, burila following at Palacios Cemetery, Palacios Funeral Home, 361-972-2012.
MUNOZ, HILARIO "FRANK" S., 76, of Palacios: Visitation 9 a.m. with funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church of Palacios, burial following at Palacios Cemetery, Angel Lucy's Funeral Home of Port Lavaca, 361-552-230.
PETROSKY, PAUL, 94, of Yoakum: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
QUINTANILLA, LIBRADA, 76, of Refugio: Rosary 7 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.
ROBERTS, VIRGINIA, 60, of Refugio: Funeral Mass 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church, Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.
WILSON, JUDITH, 68, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, interment following at Memorial Park Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
YBARBO, ROBERT, 38, of Victoria: Visitation 6 - 7 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral, Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
