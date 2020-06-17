GOEBEL, DORIS, 91, of Cuero: Viewing 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. at Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
LEAL, PEDRO, 83, of Port Lavaca: Visitation 5 - 9 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home of Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.
PETROSKY, PAUL, 94, of Yoakum: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, burial following at Yoakum Oak Grove Cemetery, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
POTYKA, SHERRI, 77, of Yorktown: Visitation 5 - 7 p. at Massey Funeral Home, 361-564-2900.
QUINTANILLA, LIBRADA, 76, of Refugio: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church, burial following at Holy Cross Cemetery, Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.
SANCHEZ, DOLORES, 93, of Port Lavaca: Visitation 9 a.m. with Rosary at 9:15 a.m. and funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, Angel Lucy's Funeral Home of Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.
YBARBO, ROBERT, 38, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral, burila following at Resurrection Cemetery, Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.