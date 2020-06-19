BLUHM, MILTON, 79, of Victoria: Funeral service 2 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, interment following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
GONZALEZ, ALBERT, 57, of Port Lavaca: Visitation 5 - 9 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home of Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.
JONES, ORVILLE, 72, of Little Elm: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, burila following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Grace Memorial Chapel, Victoroia, 361-578-3611.
QUINONEZ, JAMES, 64, of Victoria: Visitation 8 a.m. with Rosary at 8:15 a.m. and funeral Mass at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
SHOWS, JOANN, 81, of Cuero: Visitation 2 p.m. with funeral service at 3 p.m. at Freund Funeral Home, interment following at Lindenau Cemetery, Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
SIMPSON, ARTHUR, 88, of Victoria: Memorial service 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
WESLEY, LENA, 64, of Cuero: Wake service 6 - 7:30 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, Victoria, 361-578-3611.
