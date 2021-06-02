FORD, JOSEPH, 91, of Victoria: Graveside service 2 p.m. at Kenedy Cemetery, Kenedy, Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
FRANSEN, JOYCE, 80, of Kenedy: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Eckols Funeral Home, graveside service following at New Breman Cemetery, Lenz, 830-583-2533.
KANE, RUTH, 92, of Hallettsville: Visitation 10 a.m. with funeral service at 12 p.m. at Kubena Funeral Home, 361-798-3271.
KNIPPENBERG, BETTY, 89, Fort Worth, formerly of Shiner: Visitation 6 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656
MORALES, ROBERT, 60, of Victoria: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
MUELKER, VIOLA, 94, of Shiner: Funeral Mass at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, interment following at Shiner Catholic Cemetery, Buffington Funeral Home, 361-594-3352.
RODRIGUEZ, ARNALDO, 21, of Seadrift: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Grace Funeral Chapel, Port Lavaca, 361-578-3611
SIMCIK, MARK, 63, of Victoria: Memorial service 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
