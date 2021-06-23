EDGE, JO ANN, 76, of Cuero: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. with Rosary at 6:15 p.m. at Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
MAUCH, JOE, 85, of Kenedy: Funeral service 11 a.m. at Eckols Funeral Home, interment following at Kenedy Cemetery, Eckols Funeral Home, 830-583-2533.
MCNABB, SHIRLEY, 82, of Victoria: Graveside Service 11 a.m. at Golden Sunset Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546
PADILLA-FIDEL, 75, of Victoria: Visitation 8:45 a.m. with Rosary at 9:15 a.m. and funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral, burial at Resurrection Cemetery, Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212 .
PANNELL, JANICE, 74, of Houston: Graveside service 10 a.m. at Hillside Cemetery, Cuero, Freund Funeral Home, Cuero, 361-275-2343.
PILAT, EDWARD, 92, of Houston: Rosary 6:30 p.m. at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.
SALAZAR, PEDRO, 74, of Victoria: Gathering 9:30 a.m. at Grace Funeral Home, graveside service at 10:00 a.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
