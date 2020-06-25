ANZALDUA, OLIVIA , 67, of Cuero: Funeral Service 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church of Cuero, Grace Memorial Chapel, Victoria, 361-578-3611.
DAY, CECIL, 87, of Victoria: Funeral service 1 p.m. at Our Saviours Lutheran Church, entombment following at Ressurection Mausoleum, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
GARCIA, MARIA, 84, of Victoria: Visitation 4 - 6 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
MALCIK, MARY, 94, of Ganado: Visitation 1 - 2 p.m. with Rosary at 1:30 p.m. and Funeral Mass following at 2 p.m. at Assumption Catholic Church, Interment following at Assumption Catholic Cemetery, Ganado Funeral Home 361-771-2120.
MCCALLAY, MARGIE, 84, of Seguin: Memorial service 2 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church of Elm Creek, Goetz Funeral Home, 830-379-2313.
LEWIS, NELL, 93, of Victoria: Visitation 9 - 10 a.m. with funeral service at 10 a.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
SOLIS, MANUELA, 85 , of Charco: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Grace Funeral Home, burial following at Glendale Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.
VILLARREAL, ROSAURA, 60, of Refugio: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.
