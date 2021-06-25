CASTILLO, RACHEL, 42, of Bloomington: Visitation 4 - 7 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-2777.
CHILDRESS, ALICE, 67, of Victoria: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
COOKE, UNA, 37, of Victoria: Visitation 12 - 2 p.m. with funeral service at 2 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
HARTMAN, WERNER, 71, of Victoria: Memorial Mass 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
KOLIBA, CAROLYN, 67, of Magnolia: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Klein Memorial Park, Klein Funeral Home, 281-252-3428.
RAMIREZ, MARIA, 79, of Victoria: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
SALAZAR, JOHN, 39, of Port Lavaca: Rosary 12:30 p.m. with funeral Mass at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, burial following at Port Lavaca Cemetery, Angel Lucy's Funeral Home of Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.
VARGAS, TIFFANY, 41, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Goliad, burial following at Glendale Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.
VELASQUEZ, ESTELLA, 70, of Port Lavaca: Rosary 9 a.m. with funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, burial 11 a.m. at Port Lavaca Cemetery, Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-2777.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.