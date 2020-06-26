DELGADO, RACHEL, 64, of Victoria: Visitation 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. with prayer service at 12 p.m. at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
GARCIA, MARIA, 84, of Victoria: Rosary 1:30 p.m. with funeral Mass at 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
MCALLISTER, MARVIN, 87 , of Victoria: Funeral service 2 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, burial following at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
RECH, ALICE, 92, of Covington, LA: Rosary 9:30 a.m. with funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Victoria, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, Victoria, 361-573-4546.
SANCHEZ, JASON, 43, of Victoria: Visitation 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. with prayer service at 7 p.m. at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
TOMANEK, EVELYN, 88, of Edna: Graveside service 3 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park, Wharton, Slavik Funeral Home, 361-782-2152.
VILLARREAL, ROSAURA, 60, of Refugio: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Moore Funeral Home, burial following at LaRosa Cemetery, Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.
