CARROLL, BARNEY, 89, of Victoria: Visitation at 12 p.m. with funeral services at 1 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church, Victoria, burial following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
KNIPPENBERG, BETTY, 89, Fort Worth, formerly of Shiner: Funeral Mass 4 p.m. at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, entombment Shiner Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.
MOORE, LARRY, 72, of Goliad: Visitation 9 a.m. with funeral service at 10 a.m. at Freund Funeral Home, interment following at Lindenau Cemetery, Freund Funeral Home, Cuero, 361-275-2343.
MORALES, ROBERT, 60, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, interment following at Resurrection Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
ORTIZ, MARY, 98, of Cuero: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
RIHA, SUSAN, 59, of Houston: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. at Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681.
RODRIGUEZ, ARANADO, 21, of Seadrift: Chapel service 10 a.m. at Grace Funeral Chapel, interment following at Seadrift Cemetery, Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
SKALICKY, GARY, 79, of Ganado: Visitation 5-7 p.m. St. James Lutheran Church, Ganado Funeral Home, 361-771-2120.
SKLAR, ALLAN, 82, of Victoria: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
