ANAYA, LOUIS, 74, of Victoria: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
BOOTHE, DARRYL, 70, of Yoakum: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
ELLIS, MAERENE, 82, of Victoria: Visitation 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. at Barefield Funeral Home, 361-575-6180.
GAULT, JAMES, 90, of Westhoff: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. at Freund Funeral Home, Cuero, 361-275-2343.
HOLLAND, HENRY, 91, of Victoria: Visitation 1 p.m. with funeral service at 2 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, interment following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
MASON, GUS, 87, of Edna: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m at Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel, 361-782-2221.
ORTIZ, MARY, 98, of Cuero: Funeral Mass 2 p.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Westhoff, interment following at St. Aloysius Catholic Cemetery, Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
RIHA, SUSAN, 59, of Houston: Rosary 1:30 p.m. with funeral Mass at 2 p.m. at St. Philip Catholic Church, Triska Funeral Home, El Campo, 979-543-3681.
SKALICKY, GARY, 79, of Ganado: Funeral Service 10:30 a.m. at St. James Lutheran Church, interment at Ganado City Cemetery, Ganado Funeral Home, 361-771-2120.
SKLAR, ALLAN, 82, of Victoria: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Grace Funeral Home, burial following at Memorial Park Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
SWOBODA, JOHN, 84, of Bryan: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-578-3535.
TROJCAK, JIMMY, 89, of Yoakum: Visitation 1 p.m. with Rosary at 1:30 p.m. and funeral Mass at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, burial following at Hallettsville City Cemetery, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
