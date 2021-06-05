ANAYA, LOUIS, 74, of Victoria: Funeral service 3 p.m. at Christian Multi Ethnic Baptist Church, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
BENNETSEN, LEONA, 81, of Seadrift: Visitation 1 p.m. with funeral service at 2 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church, Grace Funeral Chapel, Port Lavaca, 361-552-1705.
BOOTHE, DARRYL, 70, of Yoakum: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, burial following at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
BROWN, CLYDE, 69, of Victoria: Memorial service 10 a.m. at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.
ELLIS, MAERENE, 82, of Victoria: Graveside service 11 a.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery, Barefield Funeral Home, 361-575-6180.
GAULT, JAMES, 90, of Westhoff: Funeral service 10 a.m. at St. Aloysius Church, Freund Funeral Home, Cuero, 361-275-2343.
GONZALES, BELINDA, 68, of Victoria: Visitation 9 a.m. with Rosary at 10:30 a.m. and funeral service at 11 a.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
MASON JR, GUS, 87, of Edna: Graveside service 12 p.m at Hillside Cemetery, Cuero, Oaklawn Funeral Home, 361-782-2221
SWOBODA, JOHN, 84, of Bryan: Celebration of Life 1 p.m. at First English Lutheran Church, Colonial Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-578-3535.
