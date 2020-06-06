BELTRAN, EDUARDO, 76, of Refugio: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, burial following at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.
GRIFFIN, BILL, 87, of Cuero: Graveside service 11 a.m. at Pilot Grove Cemetery, Celebration of Life 1 - 4 p.m. at Victoria Auto Auction, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.
MUELLER, BARBARA, 82, of Meyersville: Visitation 9 a.m. with funeral service at 10 a.m. at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, interment at St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, 361-564-2900.
TYLER, IRENE, 89, of Ganado: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Louise High School Football Field, interment following at Ganado City Cemetery, Ganado Funeral Home, 361-771-2120.
WILLIAMS, ANN MARY, 67, of Fordtran: Graveside service 10:30 a.m. at Thomaston Cemetery, Freund Funeral Home, Cuero, 361-275-2343.
WOLF, DOROTHY, 84, of Cuero: Graveside services 9 a.m. at Hillside Cemetery, Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
