GONZALES, MARTHA, 89, of Cuero: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. with Rosary at 6:30 p.m. at Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
GUIDRY, WOODY, 94, of Victoria: Memorial Mass 2 p.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, Port Lavaca, inurnment following at Port Lavaca Cemetery, Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
JOHN, JAMES, 72, of Cuero: Visitation 9 a.m. with funeral service at 10 a.m. at Freund Funeral Home, interment following at Hillside Cemetery, Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
METTLEN, WILMA, 98, of Corpus Christi: Graveside Service at 2:30 p.m. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, Seaside Funeral Home, 361-992-9411.
NIEMANN, HAROLD, 83, of Woodsboro: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home, Refugio, 361-526-4334.
STARY, EDWIN, 94, of Victoria: Celebration of Life 2 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341
VALDEZ, ESTAQUIO, 75, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 10a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, interment following at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
