BERGER, LARRY, 75, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Goliad, burial following at Holy Cross Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.

FIGIROVA, ROBERT, 86, of Houston: Visitation 12:30 p.m. with Military Honors at 2 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, Victoria, 361-573-4546.

GARZA, SANDRA, 49, of Bloomington: Visitation 9 - 11 a.m. with prayer service at 9:45 a.m. and Rosary at 10 a.m. at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, visitation 12:15 p.m. with funeral Mass at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, Victoria, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-575-3212.

RUIZ, MARIA, 66, of Cuero: Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. with Rosary at 6:30 p.m. at Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.

SCHNEIDER, CLIFTON, 91, of Refugio: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Moore Funeral Home, graveside service following at Oakwood Cemetery, Moore Funeral Home, 361-526-4334.

SEGURA, CARLOTA, 100, of Goliad: Visitation 2 - 8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries