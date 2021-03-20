BALDRIDGE, MARY, 92, of Yoakum: Visitation 9:30 a.m. with funeral service at 11 a.m. at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, graveside service 3 p.m. at Jeffrey Cemetery, McMahan, Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
CADENGO, STEVE, 71, of Victoria: Rosary 1:30 p.m. with memorial Mass at 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral, burial at Memorial Park Cemetery, Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
ELMER, GEORGE, 94, of Victoria: Visitation 1 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, burial following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
GOMEZ, GERONIMO, 64, of Victoria: Visitation 3 - 5 p.m. with Rosary at 5 p.m. and memorial service at 5:30 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
HARPER, MARK, 71, of Corpus Christi: Celebration of Life 2 p.m. at John Wesley United Methodist Church, Victoria, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, Victoria, 361-573-4546.
JONES, GLADYS, 57, of Victoria: Funeral service 1 p.m. at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
OLIVARES, MARTHA, 66, of Victoria: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, burial following at Resurrection Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
TAM, KENNETH, 78, of Yorktown: Funeral Mass 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church, interment following at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Massey Funeral Home, 361-564-2900.
VILLA, KAYE, 71, of Inez: Celebration of Life 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Victoria, Koenig-Belvill Funeral Home, La Grange, 979-968-3121.
