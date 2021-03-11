BUTLER, PENNIE, 83, of Houston: Viewing 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at St. Philip's United Methodist Church of Houston, graveside service 1 p.m. at Paradise Cemetery South, Pearland, Cook-Butler Funeral Home, Edna, 361-782-3821.
MARSHALL, SANDRA, 70, of Victoria: Visitation 12:30 p.m. with funeral service at 2 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, burial following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
MESIMER, CHARLES, 77, of Victoria: Rosary 10 a.m. with funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral, burial following at Memorial Park Cemeteyr, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
REYES, JOSEPHINE, 90, of Victoria: Visitation 3 - 7 p.m. with memorial service at 6 p.m. at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
ROSE, DAVID, 56, of El Campo: Celebration of Life 2 p.m. at Crescent Hall, Crescent, Triska Funeral Home, 979-543-3681.
