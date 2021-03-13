DE LEON, FERNANDO, 88, of Victoria: Funeral service 11 a.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, burial at Resurrection Cemetery, Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
FITZGERALD, JACK, 88, of Victoria: Funeral service 10 a.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, burial following at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
HARDAWAY, MINNIE, 77, of Karnes City: Visitation 10 a.m. with funeral service at 11 a.m. at Prospect Missionary Baptist Church, interment following at Memory Gardens of Karnes City, Bell & Bell Funeral Home, San Antonio, 210-657-2273.
HOGUE, SHIRLEY, 84, of Cuero: Visitation 10 a.m. with Rosary at 10:30 a.m. and funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Michael's Catholic Church, interment following at Hillside Cemetery, Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
MORGAN, DAVID, 50, of Victoria: Memorial service 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral, Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
NELSON, BERNICE, 102, of Victoria: Celebration of Life 2p.m. at Central Church of Christ, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
RENKEN, CLIFTON, 97, of Shiner: Funeral service 10:30 a.m. at Buffington Funeral Chapel, 361-594-3352.
RUSSELL, FLOYD, 91, of Victoria: Celebration of Life 11 a.m. at Fellowship Bible Church, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
SMOLIK, LESLIE, 86, of Victoria: Rosary 9:30 a.m. with funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, entombment following at Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum, Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
